Dechra counts the blessings of specialisation

Continues to add sensible acquisitions

Investors need to wait for relative value

Like most companies faced with an extraordinary situation, Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) had to improvise as the pandemic hit supply chains and forced up manufacturing and distribution costs at a time when the company saw much greater demand than normal for its veterinary medicine products. That might be related to more companion pets being purchased to offset the loneliness of the lockdowns, but it certainly spurred the business on despite the cost pressures observed over the past 18 months. However, the company, which specialises in animal care pharmaceuticals, saw a return to more normal business during the half, with demand and margins moving towards historic averages. That left many observers wondering whether the company can maintain momentum after the effects of the pandemic eventually subside.