The Aim 100 2022: 60-51

60. FRP Advisory

Few businesses have reason to celebrate the UK’s swelling insolvency levels. Restructuring specialist FRP Advisory (FRP) will be feeling cheerier than most, however. In July, the company noted an increase in enquiries for its services, but said “uncertainties still remain over how long troubled businesses can continue in their current form”.

As winter approaches and the economic backdrop darkens, many of these businesses now face acute difficulties, and FRP’s share price has risen by 30 per cent over the past six months in anticipation of surging restructuring or bankruptcy work.