The Aim 100 2022: 30 to 21

30. Victoria

In its AGM trading statement in September, the board of Victoria (VCP) said it believed “current share price levels are materially below the intrinsic value” of the company. This wasn’t a surprise, given the stock has cratered over 2022. That plunge is despite a revenue boom of 54 per cent in the company’s latest financial year to 2 April – and will have more to do with the fact that chunky finance costs dragged it to a full-year loss.

Victoria, which designs, manufactures, and distributes “innovative flooring”, has been informally buying back shares to try to turn the decline around. It has also been busy with M&A as it attempts to drive higher productivity and cut costs through synergies, with five acquisitions made in the 2022 financial year.