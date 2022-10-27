The Aim 100 2022: 90-81

90. Accesso

Accesso Technology (ACSO) provides software to improve guest experiences. This includes ticketing solutions and distribution, but it is most proud of its virtual queuing solution. This means people don’t have to stand around in a real queue. Good for the customer, notwithstanding the British affinity for such things. But better for the businesses such as theme parks that use the technology, as customers can move around and spend money elsewhere rather being tied up in lines.

The pandemic was awful for Accesso given that all its customers rely on in-person interactions (regardless of how tickets are sold). However, it has now bounced back fully. Cash profit (Ebitda) of $10.6mn in the six months to June was well ahead of the $1mn generated in the first half of 2019.