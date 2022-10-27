Vistry chief eyes housing market bargain

Valuations of UK housebuilders now seem so bombed out that their shares should perhaps be sold with accompanying air raid sirens.

The likes of Bellway (BWY), Redrow (RDW) and Taylor Wimpey (TW.) all trade at big discounts to their net asset valuations. But with Morgan Stanley predicting that mortgage rates will triple to around 6 per cent for the next 12 months, there isn’t a great rush of bargain hunters looking to seize on market mispricing.

Perhaps there should be. Although rising mortgage rates are important, it is the state of labour markets that have been the decisive factor in past housing market crashes, according to Oxford Economics. And the jobs market is (for now) still in rude health.