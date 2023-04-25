/
Bank shares dive on more US troubles

A fragile-looking US bank reignites fears of a run
April 25, 2023

Opening losses across UK bank shares averaged more than 2 per cent as investors took fright at news another US regional bank, First Republic (US:FRC), suffered deposit outflows of $100bn (£80bn) in the last quarter.

The news comes only weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and prompted investors to dump First Republic shares in after-hours trading – writing 22 per cent off its market cap. The outflow represents 41 per cent of First Republic’s total deposit base.

Investors likely took fright at First Republic’s latest results which showed several key balance sheet measures being clearly out of sync. The key CET1 ratio, which measures the amount of readily available high capital to offset losses in its risk-weighted capital, dipped below the psychologically crucial 10 per cent mark to 9.32 per cent. Most larger banks in Europe and the US have CET1 ratios of 13 per cent or more.

