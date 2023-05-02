Companies roundup: House prices and obstructed construction

House prices rose in April in a shock to analysts who predicted they would continue to fall, according to Nationwide’s monthly index. The lender said that average UK home increased in value by 0.5 per cent after seven months of consecutive falls which it put down to “shifts in consumer sentiment”.

However, Nationwide’s data does not chime with figures from the ONS, which uses data from the Land Registry rather than Nationwide’s dataset of mortgage approvals. The ONS is still recording falling prices as of its most recent update for the month of February. Meanwhile, fellow lender Halifax has posted three consecutive months of house price increases for January to March. ML

Shop price inflation eases

Shop price inflation slowed marginally to 8.8 per cent in April, down from 8.9 per cent in March and may well have peaked, according to the British Retail Consortium.

The slightly weaker inflation rate was due to discounting in non-food retail, where inflation fell to 5.5 per cent, from 5.9 per cent a month earlier. Food inflation continued to climb to 15.7 per cent, from 15 per cent in March and the highest rate on record, the industry trade body said. It attributed the increase to “ongoing cost pressures” throughout the supply chain, from higher packaging costs for ready meals to higher coffee bean prices as producer nations exported less.

“We should start to see food prices come down in the coming months as the cut to wholesale prices and other cost pressures filter through,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

Clive Black, research analyst at Shore Capital, said that although inflation remains problematic in terms of weakening demand for consumers and as an operating expense item for retailers, “we could now be at the high-water line of consumer inflation in the UK”. MF

Berkeley sues Gove over 'irrational' planning rejection, reports Berkeley (BKG) has filed a lawsuit against the government over housing secretary Michael Gove's decision to block a development in Kent on aesthetic grounds. According to The Times, the luxury housebuilder has branded the decision, which is thought to be the first time a planning application has been rejected over its looks, as "irrational" and partly based on "erroneous and out-of-date conclusions". Berkeley and Gove's dispute relates to a 165-home development in Kent which the politician rejected early last month, saying it would harm "the landscape and scenic beauty" of the area. Gove's rejection follows comments last year in which he blasted "ugly identikit [houses] [...] plonked down without regard to the shape and character of existing communities". ML

Wagamama owner flags stronger trading

Shares in The Restaurant Group (RTN) bounced by 12 per cent on the back of an unscheduled update flagging “strong” trading in both its pubs business and the Wagamama Asian food chain.

The company, which has been under pressure from Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management to conduct a strategic review, said like-for-like sales in Wagamama are up 4 per cent for the first four months of this year and are 6 per cent higher in the Brunning & Price-branded pubs business. It added that plans to improve margins had resulted in around £5mn of “incremental annualised cost savings”, with 23 of its leisure sites set to close by the end of May.

The Restaurant Group’s management has been under pressure to improve performance from Oasis Management, which now holds a 12.3 per cent stake in the company.

In February, Oasis said that despite possessing a strong portfolio of brands, The Restaurant Group had “one of the worst performing share prices of any UK leisure company”. Its shares have fallen in value by around two-thirds since its last equity raise in March 2021, which was its third in three years. MF