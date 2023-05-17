Companies roundup: Scottish Mortgage sales and JD Sports

The managers behind the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) have chopped back their position in gene sequencing specialist Illumina (US:ILMN), latest annual results show.

Investment manager Tom Slater said the team had “substantially reduced” the position in one of their former top 10 holdings. Illumina has been mired in controversy over attempts to complete its acquisition of cancer-screening outfit Grail in the face of regulatory opposition.

The SMT team has otherwise stuck to its approach in the face of some brutal share price falls for the trust’s tech and healthcare holdings.

However Scottish Mortgage deputy manager Lawrence Burns hinted changes could be made if needed. “Should the company experience material, prolonged and disadvantageous impact stemming from this or any other facet of our investment policy we would naturally seek to sound out the views of our shareholders to understand their perspective,” he said. DB

British Land hit by revaluation charge

Shares in British Land (BLND) pulled back after the property group swung to a reported loss for its March full year. Rising capital costs and a negative outlook on economic prospects fed through to a 12.3 per cent drop in the value of the group’s property portfolio year-on-year. The contraction was even more pronounced in the City of London, where the group owns a sizeable chunk of the office space in the Broadgate Centre. The negative valuation amounted to £1.37bn, including a charge of £567mn linked to joint ventures. So, the group duly swung to a reported loss, although it should be noted that underlying profit, which omits property valuation swings, increased by 6.9 per cent to £264mn, underpinned by a like-for-like net rental growth of 6 per cent. MR

JD Sports trips but holds onto growth Retailer JD Sports (JD.) saw its shares fall by more than 4 per cent on the back of a £550mn writedown, which knocked its 2023 financial year profits down by a third. Underlying trading still looks positive with organic sales at constant exchange rates 12 per cent ahead of the prior period. Sales exceeded £10bn for the first time with solid progress made in the US, and with plans to open a lot more stores, investors should expect more growth. The question will be about execution, margins and market share but so far so good. JD has kept its guidance for headline profits before tax to exceed £1bn this year. NW

Margins down at Mitchells and Butlers

Restaurant and pub operator Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) operating margin fell by 270 basis points to 7.7 per cent in the 28 weeks to 8 April as the non-repeat of prior-year government support and elevated cost inflation in the supply chain took their toll. But the company said that the cost outlook was now improving, and the full-year “cost headwind” would come in at the lower end of its guidance range.

Sales rose by 11 per cent in the period to £1.28bn, year-on-year, while cost pressures dragged down pre-tax profits by 30 per cent to £40mn. The shares were down by more than 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Watches of Switzerland shares hit by weaker growth Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) shares plunged more than 10 per cent in early trading after the luxury watch retailer said that it expects “the more challenging trading environment” seen in its latest half to continue, causing annual revenue growth to fall back to a range of 8 to 11 per cent in its 2024 financial year. In the year to 30 April 2023, total revenues rose by a quarter to £1.54bn, with US sales climbing by 52 per cent as the company continues to expand across the Atlantic. The board expects full-year adjusted cash profits to come in at between £163mn and £167mn for 2023, up from £130mn in 2022. CA

Outlook weighs on Experian’s shares

Experian (EXPN) posted an 8 per cent increase in revenue for the year to March of $6.59bn as all of its geographic regions reported growth. The credit data specialist also said adjusted earnings came in “at the top end” of expectations, growing by 9 per cent to $1.8bn. Reported pre-tax profit came in 19 per cent lower, however, as it wrote down the value of its EMEA arm by $179mn, citing “macroeconomic weakness in our European markets”. Basic earnings per share fell by 34 per cent.

Experian’s shares fell by 5 per cent in early trading as the company forecast growth would moderate to between 4-6 per cent this year, accompanied by a “modest” margin increase. MF

Coats reports threadbare sales Industrial thread maker Coats (COA) reported a 7 per cent fall in revenue for the first four months of the year, with organic revenue slipping by 20 per cent in constant currency terms. The company blamed a “widespread industry destocking in apparel and footwear”, as well as a previously mentioned decision by a customer to source their own performance materials. Operating profit margins remained resilient, though. The company is progressing cost-cutting projects (including relocating some US operations to Mexico and shifting backoffice operations to low-cost countries) and it expects a stronger second half, so it has left full year guidance unchanged. Coats’ shares fell by 2 per cent in early trading. MF

Keller digs deep for a better year

Groundworks contractor Keller (KLR) reported a “better than expected” start to the year, with its Suncoast business in the US continuing to perform well, despite the anticipated slowdown in residential markets. Its Asia, Middle East and Africa region, meanwhile, is in talks about a second works package at Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and it has made management changes at Austral – the Australian business unit at which a financial reporting fraud was uncovered in January.

Alongside recent contract wins, such as a $145mn deal to do the groundworks for a new electric vehicle plant in South Carolina, the company said it expects a full-year performance that is “at least” in line with expectations. House broker Liberum left its forecast unchanged but said “upside pressure is building”, with a second NEOM order potentially three-times the size of its initial £40mn deal. MF

Perfect timing for Chaarat Gold Earlier this month, Chaarat Gold (CGH) was highlighting its looming convertible bond maturity to shareholders and how it could avoid repayment or conversion, after pushing back the deadline once already. Now, the mining company with one operation in Armenia and pre-production projects in the Kyrgyz Republic has unveiled a potential saviour, who would take 60 per cent of the company through newly-issued shares at a 116 per cent premium to its closing price on Tuesday, worth $250mn (£201mn). The knight in shining armour is that Xiwang International Company, a Chinese conglomerate, registered in the British Virgin Islands like Chaarat. It has several listed entities, however, in the steel and property sectors. The miner, which has changed auditors this year, has long talked up the prospects of its Kyrgyz assets. There are two potential mines in the country, Tulkubash and Kyzyltash, with the latter a bigger but harder to build option. Its other asset is a London listing, although a globally significant company may not want to be with the juniors on Aim. AH

Burford talks of caseload “turning point”

Litigation funder Burford Capital (BUR) has said its portfolio is at a “turning point” as more court cases near completion. Cash receipts are up 17 per cent year-on-year at $328mn, but the group reported an operating cash outflow of $466mn, as it ploughs more money into new lawsuits. JS