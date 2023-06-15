Where to find quality and stable US income stocks

Meanwhile, the Bearbull portfolio is encumbered by its obligation to provide income; it is, after all, an income portfolio. Sure, one can ask, what’s the point of that? Any portfolio can be turned into an income generator without needing to hold high-yield stocks.

That’s a discussion for another occasion. Bearbull is committed both to distributing all the income the portfolio receives and to generating a yield of about 1.2 times the average of the UK’s FTSE All-Share index, which currently works out at about 4.4 per cent. In that context, there’s a problem putting capital into an equity market where the current dividend yield is 1.5 per cent, as is the case with the S&P 500 index of US shares. The risk is that the portfolio ends up investing in those American stocks that offer a high yield as phoney compensation for their inferior quality.