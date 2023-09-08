economics

What’s driving China’s economic weakness?

A bump in the road or the start of long-term decline?
September 8, 2023
  • China’s reopening has disappointed 
  • Can policymakers revive the economy?

After a highly anticipated reopening, China’s economy should have been back with a bang. So far, it has been more of a whimper. Gross domestic product growth (GDP) growth slowed to an annualised rate of 3.2 per cent in the second quarter – far below the government’s (unambitious) growth target of 5 per cent. Things look even worse when you consider that the base effects from last year’s Covid disruptions should have flattered this year’s figures. 

Retail sales growth has crumpled to 2.5 per cent, while the unemployment rate has reached 5.3 per cent. Youth unemployment stands at 21 per cent, although analysts report that the National Bureau of Statistics will not publish further releases amid a “recalibration” of its methodology.

