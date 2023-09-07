A capital-light consultancy with excellent momentum

“The concept of a structured work-life balance almost seems to be expected in today’s society – especially in a typical 9-to-5 role, but I think it should be seen as a privilege.” So says Stephen Newton, founder and chief executive of Elixirr (ELIX), a management consultancy that joined Aim three years ago. It’s a fitting message from an entrepreneur set on driving growth and trimming the fat.

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Fast-growing

Blue-chip client base

High-margin

Better staff incentives Bear points Small client list

Lack of earnings visibility

Elixirr presents itself as a new breed of management consultancy. It used a recent ad campaign to lampoon the industry’s jargon, swagger and reliance on under-experienced Oxbridge graduates, and continually stresses its “challenger” credentials. While it suffers from some of its peers’ breathless fervour, describing its workforce as “creative storytellers”, “brave contrarians” and “probing observers”, its genuine promise makes this just about palatable.