A capital-light consultancy with excellent momentum

Boutique consultancies do not often crop up on the public market. Pay attention when they do.
September 7, 2023

“The concept of a structured work-life balance almost seems to be expected in today’s society – especially in a typical 9-to-5 role, but I think it should be seen as a privilege.” So says Stephen Newton, founder and chief executive of Elixirr (ELIX), a management consultancy that joined Aim three years ago. It’s a fitting message from an entrepreneur set on driving growth and trimming the fat.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Fast-growing
  • Blue-chip client base
  • High-margin
  • Better staff incentives
Bear points
  • Small client list
  • Lack of earnings visibility 

Elixirr presents itself as a new breed of management consultancy. It used a recent ad campaign to lampoon the industry’s jargon, swagger and reliance on under-experienced Oxbridge graduates, and continually stresses its “challenger” credentials. While it suffers from some of its peers’ breathless fervour, describing its workforce as “creative storytellers”, “brave contrarians” and “probing observers”, its genuine promise makes this just about palatable. 

