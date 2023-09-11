High-yield trusts set to take advantage of the current environment

When choosing an income trust look at its capital growth prospects, dividend growth and risk

Also check whether a trust's earnings per share are enough to cover its dividends

Check property and infrastructure trusts' development pipelines to assess whether they can continue to generate revenue

The rapid rise in interest rates has meant that investment trusts that were in high demand due to relatively attractive dividend yields are now not as popular and have fallen to large discounts to net asset value (NAV). There are a number of reasons for this, including uncertainty over the way in which underlying assets are valued. But the rise in the risk-free rate is itself an important factor.

This has led analysts at broker Stifel to consider whether “funds where income is a core focus of their return profile are offering dividend yields that are high enough relative to other asset classes”. Two years ago, when interest rates were very low and many income trusts were yielding around 5 per cent “any capital growth could be viewed as icing on the cake,” they add. But “in many cases investors have to now take a view on total returns, ie income plus the prospect of capital growth. For example, if one is able to invest in investment-grade credit at a yield of 6 per cent plus… should a fund whose mandate is largely income with lesser prospects for capital growth be yielding at least 7 per cent?”