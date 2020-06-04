MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities pause after strong gains, reshuffle, Fevertree, HSBC & more

Market Outlook: Equities pause after strong gains, reshuffle, Fevertree, HSBC & more

By Neil Wilson

Corporate PR is not something that worries traders regularly. Sometimes bad press is bad for the stock – look at Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. Sometimes the optics are just a bit galling for some of us. Take HSBC, which saw fit to promote overtly anti-Brexit propaganda with its ‘We Are Not an Island’ ad campaign. Now, along with Standard Chartered, it is backing controversial national security in Hong Kong that will destroy freedom in the territory supposedly enshrined by the 1984 Sino-British joint declaration. It’s in tough spot of course – most of its revenues come from Greater China. It needs Beijing on side, but equally it should probably take a moment to put its political views in context next time. Shares are down a third YTD and have halved in the last two years. Read Alex Newman's take on HSBC from earlier this week. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks grind higher, dollar squeeze, SSP, Wizz Air & more

  2. Market Outlook: Stocks nudge up, GBP higher, Intu, Novacyt & more

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks rally, dollar offered, OPEC meeting may be brought forward

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Funded for recovery

  2. Taking Stock 

    An irrational rally if ever there was one

  3. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

  4. Company News 

    House prices suffer heaviest fall in more than a decade

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks grind higher, dollar squeeze, SSP, Wizz Air & more

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks grind higher, dollar squeeze, SSP, Wizz Air & more

Another up day for equities

Market Outlook: Stocks grind higher, dollar squeeze, SSP, Wizz Air & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks nudge up, GBP higher, Intu, Novacyt & more

Market Outlook: Stocks nudge up, GBP higher, Intu, Novacyt & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally, dollar offered, OPEC meeting may be brought forward

Market Outlook: Stocks rally, dollar offered, OPEC meeting may be brought forward

The Trader 

Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

Funded for recovery

A specialist bank has seen its share price fall sharply this year, but has the de-rating gone too far?

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Taking Stock 

An irrational rally if ever there was one

Despite the severity of the initial sell-off, it is difficult to justify the strength of the subsequent rally

Mark Robinson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks grind higher, dollar squeeze, SSP, Wizz Air & more

Market Outlook: Stocks grind higher, dollar squeeze, SSP, Wizz Air & more

Mr Bearbull 

Searching for Dignity

Is the leading funerals operator set for its own burial or recovery?

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

Expecting low inflation

The gilt market and households expect inflation to stay low. It doesn't much matter if they are wrong

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now