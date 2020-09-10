Top 100 Funds 2020: Global growth

A global equity fund should be at the heart of pretty much every investor’s portfolio, whether the core of a larger portfolio that also includes specialist funds, or the entire equity allocation of small and start-up portfolios. We have a varied selection of funds that should cover the different risk appetites and needs of a variety of investors. However, the idea here is not to hold many of these alongside each other but choose the one that best suits your requirements and hold other types of funds, maybe in smaller allocations, that offer exposure to different investments to these. An exception could if you hold two global equity funds that offer different exposure, for example, one focused on larger companies funds alongside one focused on smaller companies. However, if you do this check carefully to see that the two funds do not duplicate holdings and exposures.

