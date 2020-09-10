Top 100 Funds 2020: Property

Commercial property has been a useful asset for diversifying away from equities and as a source of income. Although there are concerns about what effects the coronavirus pandemic and UK’s departure from the European Union will have on certain areas of UK commercial property such as offices, a good actively managed fund should be able to allocate away from areas that could be negatively affected. And some funds take a focus on areas that should be in demand regardless of the economic backdrop, such as social housing.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe