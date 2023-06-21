Private Investor's Diary: High-quality companies at attractive prices

The most eagerly awaited news in financial markets is the monthly inflation numbers. Investors are desperate to call the peak in the current interest rate cycle. On that front, there were mixed messages this month

In the US, April’s year-on-year inflation came in slightly better than expected at 4.9 per cent. Further good news came in May’s reading of 4.0 per cent. Underlying inflation remains stubbornly high, though. The Federal Reserve is concerned about the tight labour market and continues to talk tough despite pausing hikes last week. Even if rates have peaked, they are not coming down soon.

In continental Europe, the news was also encouraging, with better-than-expected April inflation. Nevertheless, the European Central Bank (ECB) increased rates last week and signalled that there is likely to be another rise in July.