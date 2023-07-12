Microsoft's $75bn Activision deal back on after court victory

Microsoft (US:MSFT) has won its case against the US regulator that was attempting to block its $75bn (£58bn) deal for games developer Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI). A judge in a federal court in San Francisco refused the request from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for an injunction preventing the deal from closing.

Within an hour of the ruling, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said it had delayed its decision to block the deal and asked the companies to provide a new set of concessions to help ease its concerns. The combination of these event has revived investor confidence in a deal that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago. Activision’s share price is up 10 per cent since the ruling.

The FTC’s concern was that Microsoft would eventually block Activision’s games from Sony's PlayStation console, favouring its own Xbox platform. However, in the ruling judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said that Microsoft had agreed to keep Activision’s most popular game, Call of Duty, on PlayStation for 10 years and had also signed an agreement making it available on Nintendo Switch.