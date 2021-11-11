IC income portfolios: 12 months on

Both of the IC investment trust income portfolios have had a better 12 months, as markets and dividends both staged a recovery

We look at which approach has fared best, and what lies ahead

The last 12 months have been a happy time for income investors. Equity dividends have already showed signs of recovery from the dark days of early 2020 while markets have stormed ahead. Many dividend hunters have enjoyed a combination of healthy payouts and substantial capital gains.

This shift in fortunes is amply reflected in the performance of our two investment trust income portfolios. The hypothetical £100,000 portfolios, put together by IpsoFacto Investor chief executive David Liddell and Simon Moore, director of the Trust Research consultancy, each generated a yield of more than 5 per cent between 1 October 2020 and 30 September 2021. Each portfolio also made a chunky capital gain, in stark contrast to the previous 12-month period that left them nursing paper losses.