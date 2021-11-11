Investment trusts: Professional picks 2021

When choosing a fund such as an investment trust it is very important to do thorough research, evaluating aspects such as performance, costs, and the discount or premium to net asset value (NAV). But it can also be useful to see where professional investors are putting their money. These well-resourced teams dedicate all their working time to picking good investments, and may have access to people and information that private investors don’t. So every year we ask four managers of funds of investment trusts for suggestions in four areas: growth, income, wealth preservation and diversification.