Today's Markets: Shares edge up but everyone is wrong on rates

Stocks inched up in Europe in early trading on Wednesday after more positive session on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 regained 7,700 after snapping a 5-day win streak in the previous session. The Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street, rising 1 per cent as tech continued to fetch a bid, whilst the S&P 500 rallied 0.7 per cent as Jay Powell, the Fed chair, shied away from laying down too hawkish a message. Not a lot on the slate today – US 10yr bond auction perhaps of note. Key US CPI is tomorrow. Dollar holding lows at 103 but not making fresh lows yet. Gold continues to move up, crude oil firming a touch, copper making fresh cycle highs.

Why markets could be wrong about rates

Going back to the old topic of inflation, the early 2023 data (weak ISM, slowing wage growth) supports the ‘peak inflation’ narrative. The worry seems to be more about growth now, but, if an inflation peak has been discounted by the market then there is room for a shock should it linger for longer. This narrative will be tested tomorrow with the CPI inflation report.