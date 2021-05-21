/
Surveying the wreckage: seven rules for the crypto comeback

Surveying the wreckage: seven rules for the crypto comeback
May 21, 2021
  • Crypto's latest violent sell-off a wake-up call for investors and regulators
  • Sensible long-term investors need a framework to follow

Maybe it is time the grown-ups take charge. The carnage in crypto markets gave a spanking to peddlers of trashy tokens and it should remind speculators in more sensible coins of the risks they take on.

Greater regulation, the threat of which sparked the sell-off, is the consequence of pain from such events being widely felt. It’s also the result of the decentralised currencies threatening to undermine central banks’ control of money supplies.

