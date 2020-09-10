IC Top 100 Funds 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its effects have resulted in some very high market volatility this year and it is not impossible that there will be more. Although as an investor you cannot control events or markets, you can prepare for potential volatility and market falls by ensuring that you have a well-diversified portfolio. If you do this, when one area suffers badly hopefully not all of your assets will.

