Ideas Of The Year 2022

The big themes persist

The stocks change a bit

The crystal ball remains broken

It is that time of year when crystal balls are out in great abundance. They’re polished and ready to go. What do we see lurking in the mists? A scary new Covid variant? The emergence of 70’s style inflation? The sinking of battleship Boris? The triumph of crypto?

There is something linking all these speculations. They reflect the things we already know to think about. The irony of any attempt to predict the future is that we naturally focus on what we can observe and understand in the present rather than the unmanageable myriad of unforeseeable events, both major and trivial, that 2022 will hold.