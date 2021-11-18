The Aim 100 2021: 30 to 21

30. Team17

Like most computer game companies, Team17 (TM17) saw a big uplift during the pandemic. In 2020, its adjusted cash profits jumped 33 per cent to £30.1m. The release of new Xbox and PlayStation consoles, coupled with people being forced to stay at home, was a real boon, but growth has now stalled.

Last year now looks like a peak in terms of recent earnings growth. As the pandemic tailwinds have dissipated, the consensus forecast for 2021 is that cash profits will grow more modestly to £33.5m.

The company has used a chunk of the cash it generated last year (at an operating conversion rate of 108 per cent) to acquire children’s education app StoryToys for £19.3m. Last month, it released the Lego Duplo Marvel app which allows kids to learn superheroes from the Marvel Universe. This is its first partnership with the film studio and could be very lucrative if this game proves to be a success. A forward PE ratio of 32.5 is not prohibitive in a market that will keep on growing. Buy. AS