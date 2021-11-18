The Aim 100 2021: 40 to 31

40. Craneware

The past few months have involved monumental change for Craneware (CRW), the software company that designs systems for US healthcare providers. The Edinburgh-based company, co-founded by chief executive Keith Neilson, provides programmes that help private hospitals, GP practices, pharmacies and other healthcare businesses to maximise revenues while meeting compliance rules by making sure patients are properly billed.

In July, it completed a deal that more than doubles its revenue and the size of its balance sheet, by acquiring Sentry Data Systems for $400m (£298m). Craneware had to raise £136m in a share sale and take on $120m in debt to fund the deal, but it gained the backing of institutional investors who recognised the cross-selling opportunities. The businesses are complementary – Sentry also provides revenue management software for hospitals, but its product is focused on discounted products for poorer customers, meaning there is little product overlap.

Craneware has said the deal will be “double-digit per cent” accretive to its underlying earnings per share in its current financial year, before any synergy benefits are recorded. The devil will be in the details, but the deal makes sense. Buy. MF