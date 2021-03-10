/
Markets Today: Tesla drives tech while ITV sinks amid Morgan row

March 10, 2021
By IC staff

We’re still not sure exactly what the Sussex’s interview with Oprah cost ITV (ITV: Hold, Aug 2020) financially, but it has cost the group a presenter. Piers Morgan has walked away from the broadcaster’s breakfast show, Good Morning Britain after the company’s chief executive Carolyn McCall made it clear she and the organisation did not agree with Morgan’s view on Meghan Markle. 

After storming off the set on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, the presenter described his departure as amicable: "I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree."

