Trusts’ unlisted headache

Trusts with a penchant for holding unlisted companies face challenges in the current environment

We look at the issues facing some of the trusts, and possible silver linings

Investment trusts typically demonstrate their strength in a crisis. Closed-ended equity income funds shrugged off the dividend cuts of 2020 thanks to revenue reserves, while trusts' investment framework means they have encountered none of the liquidity problems demonstrated so clearly by the Neil Woodford scandal.

That structure, well suited to hold illiquid investments, has helped investment trusts capitalise on growing demand for alternative assets, of which unlisted companies have formed a part. From an increased focus on private companies within Scottish Mortgage (SMT) and other Baillie Gifford vehicles to the rise of “growth capital” portfolios such as Chrysalis (CHRYS), trusts with exposure to unlisted businesses have proved popular. But a turn in market conditions reminds us that closed-ended portfolios with private holdings can still encounter challenges of their own.