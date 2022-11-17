IC investment trust income portfolios: 12 months on

Not immune to market volatility, our income portfolios have nevertheless continued to do their job

Our specialists reset them for the next 12 months

The last year has been a trying time for most investors, with many asset classes falling deep into the red as monetary policy gets tighter and tighter. However, income-generating assets have continued to do the job at hand, with some even holding up well when it comes to total returns, too.

That much can be seen from the behaviour of our two investment trust income portfolios. The hypothetical £100,000 portfolios, put together by David Liddell, IpsoFacto Investor chief executive, and Simon Moore, director of the Trust Research consultancy, both generated good levels of yield between 1 October 2021 and 30 September 2022 while staying relatively flat on a total return basis. That feels like a good result in a period dominated by market volatility.