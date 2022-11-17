Investment trusts hold up as refinancing risks loom

With rates rising, investment trusts face a risk of higher borrowing costs eating into returns

We ask which sectors are affected, and how trusts have responded so far

Is the cure worse than the disease? Some might feel that way about central banks raising interest rates to tackle inflation: a sharp increase in the cost of borrowing has already caused pain in various parts of the UK economy, from a fixed income sell-off to the much greater expense of taking on a mortgage and the knock-on effect on renters.

Tighter monetary policy also puts pressure on investment trusts, which tend to use a good level of gearing as a source of extra cash to put to work. Having been able to borrow on the cheap in an era of historically low rates, closed-ended funds now face higher debt costs that could deal a blow to returns. That could have particular implications for trusts investing in illiquid assets, although so far many boards have been proactive in locking in deals before borrowing gets any more expensive.