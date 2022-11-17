Around the World in Eight Investment Trusts 2022

It’s November. At the Investors’ Chronicle, those darkening evenings and leaf-strewn pavements can mean but one thing: it’s time to travel.

Bags lightly packed, and armed with a battered copy of Around the World in Eighty Days, we are once again off on our annual globe-spanning trip, following loosely in the steps of Jules Verne’s enigmatic hero, the exacting and “polished man of the world” – to Victorian tastes, at least – Phileas Fogg.

Fogg sets out on his voyage determined to settle an argument with the members of his gentlemen’s club, beat the clock and win a £20,000 wager. Our goal is a little less showy, though no less wide-eyed: to journey around the world via eight investment trusts listed on the London Stock Exchange, aided as ever by our trusted stock screen. This will be our 11th eastward circumnavigation, based on the same rough itinerary.