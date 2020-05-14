The Aim 100 2020: 40 to 31

40. Draper Esprit
Draper Esprit (GROW) is a listed venture capital company, which means it takes stakes in high-growth companies at an early stage in their development. Although this type of deal-making can seem opaque, a longer-term focus than most private equity, married with a focus on European technology, has allowed it to amass stakes in an impressive list of private companies that stand a good chance of an eventual market listing or acquisition. Notable names include fintech Revolut, games developer Peak Games and semiconductor pioneer Graphcore.
