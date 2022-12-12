The IC Stock Screen Review 2022

A year ago, I agreed to take over the Investors’ Chronicle’s stock screens, which for more than a decade had been patiently and creatively curated by Algy Hall.

I used to sit next to Algy and gawp at the computer-crashing spreadsheets he tended from his standing-height desk. Even with that desk, he didn’t rise far above my lanky frame, meaning his have only been metaphorically large shoes to fill (though given his prodigious messiness, he likely left several pairs of actual shoes around here somewhere).

But the challenge of assuming the task hasn’t been helped by a dreadful year for most investing strategies. Complicating matters, we have seen a shift to what several big investors have termed a ‘new market regime’. Inflation is back, forcing central banks to aggressively raise interest rates and crashing not just long-term forecasts, but the belief that in a low-growth world, growth stocks are the biggest game in town.