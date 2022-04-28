FTSE 350: Housebuilders still look cheap

The most obvious thing to say about shares in the UK’s housebuilding sector is that they look cheap. On average, stocks trade on around eight times consensus forecast earnings for 2022, and a 6 per cent dividend yield. Compare that with the broader FTSE 350 index – home to plenty of mature, stodgy industries beset by investor doubt – which sits on 12 times and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Arguably, the sector’s price-to-book multiples suggest an even greater opportunity. Only Persimmon (PSN) and Berkeley (BKG) trade at anything like a premium to net assets. Most are only valued at carrying value – or as analysts at Jefferies recently put it, “close to or below liquidation values”. All this from a cohort whose average return on equity exceeds 15 per cent and which has paid out dividends equal to 30 per cent of its combined current market capitalisation in the past half decade.