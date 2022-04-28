FTSE 350 Review: Life insurers enjoy rates and regulatory boost

Life insurers have not escaped the market volatility that characterised the first quarter of the year – the FTSE 350 composite Life Insurers index ended the period down almost 10 per cent. But the fall in share prices enhances the sector’s appeal for total cash payouts, which this year are forecast to average over 8.8 per cent. Considering this, investors with an eye on income cannot afford to ignore the sector merely due to short-term volatility, particularly when companies can provide a natural inflation hedge through the types of assets in which they invest.

In fact, for most of the UK’s life insurers, the cash yield is now higher than their price/earnings ratio. In some cases, the difference is extreme. At M&G (MNG), for instance, analysts at Berenberg now calculate that the combined cash returns via dividends and buybacks have reached a yield of 19 per cent. And M&G isn’t alone. Berenberg reckons that all of the UK’s life assurers are currently yielding more than their valuations, although the difference is not quite as extreme at the likes of Aviva (AV.) and Phoenix Group (PHNX). Notably, much of the capital generation the sector is currently experiencing is through organic growth. Overall, other than in the case of Aviva, very little of that cash has come from book run-offs or disposals, and it therefore represents strong capital generation by the underlying business.