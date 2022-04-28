FTSE350: White paper awaited with bated breath

The key trend in the UK gambling world is that the regulatory environment is getting tougher. A heavily delayed government white paper on reforms to the industry is now expected in the coming months, which has the industry giants fretting. At the gambling reform rally in March, digital economy minister Chris Philp said that “we know that the gambling landscape does need reform – significant reforms – as it is now significantly different from the last time our gambling laws were comprehensively reviewed some 17 years ago”.

What this will mean in practice is yet to be revealed in detail (there are rumours about restrictions on advertising, sponsorship, and deposit limits), but it is highly unlikely to be good news for the sector. Broker Numis said that Rank (RNK) is “best placed” to deal with the white paper while 888 (888) is “most exposed” due to the material significance of the UK online market to the company.

The FTSE 350 gambling stocks are certainly already expending energy – and lots of cash – on trying to adjust to a more difficult landscape, even before the direction of future government policy is revealed. But they aren’t always getting it right. 888 was fined £9.4mn by the UK Gambling Commission in March for social responsibility and money laundering failures, with the regulator criticising several examples of company negligence around source of funds checks. This came after a £7.8mn fine in 2017 for failing to protect vulnerable customers. More such examples are likely across the sector as the UK regulatory position continues to harden.