FTSE 350: Oilfield services still a gamble despite boom

A datapoint to begin: in March, Permian basin development permit approvals hit a new record of 904, according to consultancy Rystad Energy. This is the home of the US shale oil and gas industry, and investment there has ramped up off the back of much higher energy prices. “The surge in permitting activity positions the industry for continuous rig count additions in the second half of 2022 and foreshadows a significant increase in supply capacity from early 2023,” said Artem Abramov, Rystad’s head of shale research.

The recent monthly average is 400-500 permits. The March figure alone is merely an indication of future activity, given not all permits will be drilled, but clearly shows the industry is happy to spend again. North Sea activity could soon follow suit, as the UK government wants to expand both offshore renewables activity and oil and gas exploration.

This medium- and long-term implications for renewed exploration programmes will be more oil and gas supply and lower prices. This could come at the same time as demand drops for fossil fuels because of the energy transition, raising the prospect of another steep drop-off in prices in a repeat of 2020.