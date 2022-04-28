FTSE 350: M&A driving asset and wealth manager growth

Weaker markets, the rise of index funds and intense competition on fees create a potent mix for UK asset and wealth managers. The threat of inflation, war and market volatility led to savers and investors pulling £2.5bn from UK-domiciled retail funds in February, on top of outflows of £1.2bn in January. The share prices of several listed fund managers have suffered considerably, too.

However, this has led to a number of high-margin businesses trading at relatively low multiples. Add to that the possibility of further consolidation in the industry, and analysts at Panmure Gordon are bullish, with ‘Buy’ ratings on Abrdn (ABDN), Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) and Liontrust Asset Management (LIO), despite net outflows across all three companies in recent months – or years in some cases.

But while most asset managers are now trading on price/earnings ratios below their 10-year averages, according to Numis, it is not clear what events might trigger a share price surge.

Abrdn is hoping that its acquisition of private investor platform interactive investor and content platform Finimize will help it reap rewards from the private investor market, while Schroders (SDR) has been building up its alternative assets business, where profit margins are higher. Emerging markets specialist Ashmore (ASHM) has had a particularly torrid year, which could present an attractive entry point, but persistent inflation and geopolitical tensions are unlikely to favour the regions in which it invests.

In the wealth market, RBC’s knockout bid for Brewin Dolphin (BRW) has bumped up the share prices of rivals that could also be seen as potential targets. Rathbones (RAT) looks the most obvious but, given recent performance, any takeover attempt is unlikely to be as generous as that of its rival.

Do-it-yourself investing platforms Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) and AJ Bell (AJB) have been feeling the heat from rising competition and a slowdown in growth following the pandemic trading boom and may struggle to return to the high valuations they previously commanded.

Favourite Specialist asset managers should have an edge over their more generalist peers which struggle to fend off the threat of passive investing. But Liontrust’s shares have taken a huge hit in recent months as investors have pivoted away from sustainable and growth strategies. Given the cyclicality of markets, this could prove an attractive entry point – if you believe, as we do, that appetite for sustainable funds will return. Liontrust’s chief executive, John Ions, and partner appear to be calling the bottom of the share price fall, buying over £1mn-worth of shares in March between them. Outsider The market environment should suit Jupiter Fund Management well, with a large UK division and several funds with a value-oriented style. However, the group has struggled to stem outflows for years now, with mandates acquired when it bought rival Merian contributing to outflows. While Panmure Gordon thinks the shares look cheap and the dividend healthy, we see no clear catalyst for the fortunes of the business to reverse.

NAME Price (p) Market cap (£mn) 12-month (%) Fwd PE Yield (%) Last IC View Abrdn 200 4,361 -27.0% 16 7.4 Hold, 200p, 1 Mar 2022 AJ Bell 284 1,168 -39.0% 28 2.4 Hold, 387p, 2 Dec 2022 Ashmore Group 238 1,695 -39.0% 11 7.3 Buy, 282p, 10 Feb 2022 Brewin Dolphin 512 1,555 51.0% 21 3.2 Hold, 348p, 24 Nov 2021 Hargreaves Lansdown 986 4,678 -41.0% 20 4.1 Hold, 1,138p, 22 Feb 2022 IntegraFin 389 1,288 -31.0% 22 2.8 Hold, 518p, 16 Dec 2022 Intermediate Capital Group 1,677 4,871 -16.0% 12 4.0 Buy, 2,404p, 16 Nov 2022 Jupiter Fund Management 203 1,124 -23.0% 11 8.5 Hold, 203p, 25 Feb 2022 Liontrust 1,246 809 -20.0% 10 5.6 Buy, 2,075p, 1 Dec 2022 M&G 217 5,634 3.0% 10 9.3 Buy, 203p, 8 Mar 2022 Man Group 238 3,198 47.0% 10 4.6 Hold, 192p, 28 Jul 2021 Ninety One 262 1,630 6.0% 14 5.3 N/A Quilter 138 2,256 -15.0% 18 3.3 Hold, 127p, 9 Mar 2022 Rathbone Brothers 2,085 1,299 16.0% 13 4.0 Buy, 2050p, 12 Jan 2022 Sanne Group 905 1,468 46.0% 27 1.7 Accept takeover bid, 910p, 1 Apr, 2022 Schroders 3,162 8,254 -10.0% 13 3.9 Hold, 3,047p, 3 Mar 2022 St. James's Place 1,368 7,423 5.0% 17 4.3 Hold, 1,376p, 25 Feb 2022 Source: FactSet