This week's articles 13 March 2020

FEATURES
Phil Oakley explains how investors should respond to the Covid-19 crisis
Investment trust portfolio – An inconvenient truth
John Baron examines the implications for investors of important research highlighting the composition of market returns
Private Investor’s Diary – Keeping up in virus-stricken markets
John Rosier explains his strategy for managing his portfolio through the current volatile conditions
