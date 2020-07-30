MenuSearch

Join us now

This week's articles 

This week's articles 31 July 2020

This week's articles 31 July 2020

By IC staff

FEATURES

Borrowed growth

The world is hugely reliant on technology but does that mean tech companies – and their shares – will keep delivering gains or are they simply basking in borrowed growth from the future? Megan Boxall reports.

America's great stock market conundrum

Second-quarter hedge fund letters weigh in on whether the bull market in shares is on borrowed time. James Norrington reports.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on This week's articles

  1. This week's articles 24 July 2020

  2. This week's articles 17 July 2020

  3. This week's articles 10 July

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade the turnaround in Centrica

  2. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Exploit this technology investor's margin of safety

    Alpha

  3. The Big Theme 

    How to hold gold

  4. Results 

    Shell pummeled by oil price and $16.8bn writedown

  5. Half Year Results 

    Lloyds ramps up impairments but projections look optimistic

More on This week's articles

This week's articles 

This week's articles 24 July 2020

All the articles published in this week's magazine in one place

This week's articles 24 July 2020

This week's articles 

This week's articles 17 July 2020

This week's articles 17 July 2020

This week's articles 

This week's articles 10 July

This week's articles 10 July

This week's articles 

This week's articles 3 July 2020

This week's articles 3 July 2020

This week's articles 

This week's articles 26 June 2020

This week's articles 26 June 2020

More from Shares

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: All that glitters…

Gold has reached $2,000 an ounce on the futures market. Should you still be buying? We discuss the possible entry points and where this new record comes from

The Investment Hour: All that glitters…

Results 

Anglo American cuts dividend after first half shutdowns

Anglo American cuts dividend after first half shutdowns
BUY

Half Year Results 

Schroders' assets under management rises but margins suffer

Schroders' assets under management rises but margins suffer
BUY

In depth 

Borrowed growth

Borrowed growth

In depth 

America’s great stock market conundrum

America’s great stock market conundrum

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now