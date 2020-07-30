This week's articles 31 July 2020

FEATURES
The world is hugely reliant on technology but does that mean tech companies – and their shares – will keep delivering gains or are they simply basking in borrowed growth from the future? Megan Boxall reports.
America's great stock market conundrum
Second-quarter hedge fund letters weigh in on whether the bull market in shares is on borrowed time. James Norrington reports.
